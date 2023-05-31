Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 228.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.54. 13,527,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,542,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

