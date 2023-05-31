Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.93. 898,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,829. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

