Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 5,550 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,902,402. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.