Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 12,750 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.91. 927,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

