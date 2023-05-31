Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 97,250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,250 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises 2.5% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after buying an additional 1,992,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $262,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,684. The firm has a market cap of $194.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.84) to GBX 3,000 ($37.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

