Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $120.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

