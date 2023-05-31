Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,199 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

