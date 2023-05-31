StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 90,217 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

