StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of StealthGas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
StealthGas Stock Performance
Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
