Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,506. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

