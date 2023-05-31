Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 170775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Stelmine Canada Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$12.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
