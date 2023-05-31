StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

