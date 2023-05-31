StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock valued at $192,503 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

