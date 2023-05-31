StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.78 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

