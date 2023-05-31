StockNews.com Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.
Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. 792,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,047. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
