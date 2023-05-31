Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,147 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $60,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $110,573.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

SUMO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

