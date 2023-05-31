Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.88

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $34.04. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 464,700 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,043.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $679,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,043.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,564 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,438,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

