sUSD Price Down 1% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003646 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $46.34 million and $3.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 46,886,284 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

