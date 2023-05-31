Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $28.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $37.54 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

