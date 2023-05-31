Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Increased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,410,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,918,000 after buying an additional 176,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $459.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

