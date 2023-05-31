Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

SNPS stock traded down $9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $455.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,839. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

