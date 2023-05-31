Tangible Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $113.74 million and $0.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00012912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.50046667 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,512.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

