TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Shares of SNX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. 562,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,866. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock worth $2,662,548 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

