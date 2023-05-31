TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 281,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,474,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 6,175,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

