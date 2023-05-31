Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
LON TMPL opened at GBX 222.24 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.99. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of £682.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 1.17.
About Temple Bar Investment Trust
