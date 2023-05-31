Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 2.30 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TMPL opened at GBX 222.24 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.99. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 195.20 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50 ($3.08). The company has a market capitalization of £682.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4,520.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

