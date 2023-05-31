Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 312 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.86).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 310 ($3.83) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Tesco stock opened at GBX 262.10 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,622.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

