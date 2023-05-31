TFC Financial Management Inc. Invests $32,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marqeta Price Performance
MQ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.80. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
