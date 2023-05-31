TFC Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $31,636,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 981,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 453,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,748 shares of company stock worth $958,909 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.08. 1,745,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,450. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

