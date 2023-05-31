TFI International (NYSE:TFII) versus Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Head to Head Comparison

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TFI International and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 1 9 0 2.90 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

TFI International currently has a consensus price target of $142.13, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

This table compares TFI International and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 9.30% 28.48% 12.23% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFI International and Shengfeng Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.47 billion 1.11 $823.23 million $8.73 12.45 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

TFI International beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America. The Less-Than-Truckload segment offers pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment comprises of expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. The Logistics segment refers to the asset-light logistics services including brokerage, freight forwarding and transportation management, and small package parcel delivery. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

