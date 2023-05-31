The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 20,210 Shares

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $69,724.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,488,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,574 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $8,880.30.

On Friday, May 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 8,244 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $28,441.80.

On Tuesday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.

Shares of AREN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 30,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.20. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

