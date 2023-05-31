The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.60. 827,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,719. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

