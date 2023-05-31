The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 133,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of The Cigna Group worth $276,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

NYSE CI traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.75. 857,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,719. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

