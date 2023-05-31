The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,450,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 29,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 14,268,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.98%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

