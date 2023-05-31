The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.63

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.1 %

LWDB opened at GBX 799 ($9.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,159.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 810.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 805.23. Law Debenture has a 52-week low of GBX 649 ($8.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 871.09 ($10.76). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 8,495 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.16), for a total value of £69,828.90 ($86,293.75). Insiders own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

