The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,776 shares during the quarter. Marcus accounts for 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Marcus worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 53,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

