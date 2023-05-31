The Sage Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.55 (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 863.60 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 869.40 ($10.74). The stock has a market cap of £8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,284.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 803.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 781.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.89) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 915 ($11.31) to GBX 970 ($11.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.58) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.11).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

