The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 1,085,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

