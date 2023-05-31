Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.30. The stock had a trading volume of 567,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

