THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $84.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

