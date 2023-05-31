Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,938,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 2,515,796 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36.

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

