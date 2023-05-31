Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

TOL traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,443,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

