Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

