Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.38) by $1.88. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
