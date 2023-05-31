TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,369 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

