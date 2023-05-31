Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lowered by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 3.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.0 %

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 717,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,576. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

