Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 96,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 66,518 call options.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.85. 10,088,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

