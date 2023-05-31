Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.57% of Trinseo worth $36,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trinseo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trinseo by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 122,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

