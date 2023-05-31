Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.34. 1,062,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,662,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 613,492 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,952,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

