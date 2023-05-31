Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 6,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Triumph Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 47,406 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TGI opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $736.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

