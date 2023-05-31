TrueFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.24 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $46.83 million and $10.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,216,801 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,216,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03979615 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,716,738.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

