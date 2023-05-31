TrueFi Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. TrueFi has a total market cap of $42.32 million and $3.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,216,801 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,216,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03979615 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $3,716,738.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

