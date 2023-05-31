Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Increased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,638,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,314. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

